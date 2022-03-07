DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is hosting its local Severe Weather Awareness Week, “We’ll be posting info about severe storms all week.”

Monday, the center shared the definition and difference of a Watch and a Warning along with the criteria of a Severe Thunderstorm.





While no severe weather is in the forecast, you may be wondering, what are Monday’s afternoon and evening temperatures? It’ll be a mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 51 and come nighttime it’ll be mostly cloudy with a low of 37.