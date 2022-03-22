Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the National Weather Service.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports, as of 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, that their survey teams have confirmed tornadoes in several locations across the area.

These tornadoes were from Monday’s storms and were found in different areas around North and Central Texas. Here’s where those tornadoes were along with their strength:

South and Southeast of Decatur in Wise County: EF0, 85 mph

River Oaks/Northwest Fort Worth in Tarrant County: EF1, 100 mph

Rural Sourthern Bell County which tracked from Williamson: NWS Fort Worth is still investigatin the max wind

Possum Kingdom Lake: EF1, 95 mph

Near Bowie in Montague County: EF1, 95 mph

Five miles east of Nocona in Montague County: EF0, 85 mph

Jacksboro: EF3, 140-150 mph

Carrollton near northern Dallas County: EF0, 85 mph

Cooke County: EF1, 105 mph

It was a wild weather event across the Lone Star State on Monday as snow, fires, storms and tornadoes were present.