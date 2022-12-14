DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a stormy Tuesday in North Texas and those storms brought some tornadoes around the region, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth reports, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, they confirmed six tornadoes in the region with potentially 12 possible; storm survey teams will be working to investigate the areas in question over the coming days.

“Here’s an early preliminary look at the damage from possible tornadoes across North Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. So far as of 4 pm Tuesday, 6 tornadoes are confirmed via video or eyewitness evidence. Storm surveys have already begun, but many more will be completed Wednesday. Potentially 12 tornadoes may have occurred today, but we won’t know the exact number until later this week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The day after these storms will see sunny skies as Wednesday will see afternoon highs in the low 50s and low 60s.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas