DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been pretty windy around North Texas in 2022, but in April, NWS Fort Worth reports it’s been one of the windiest months in DFW since the late 90s.

The weather center says, “On average, April is the windiest month of the year for Dallas/Fort Worth, but this April has been windier than normal.”

From April 1-25, the average monthly wind speed has been just under 16 mph (15.8). Which makes this the windiest month since May 1996 and the windiest April since 1961.

NWS FORT WORTH