DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports six tornadoes were confirmed across parts of North Texas from the April 4-5 storms.

Along with those tornadoes were multiple thunderstorms and wind damage accompanied by hail scattered across the region.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth said, “Numerous hail, thunderstorm wind damage, and tornado reports from the April 4-5 2022 severe thunderstorms have been compiled over the last few days. NWS survey teams confirmed a total of 6 tornadoes across parts of North Texas.”