DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday morning the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the winter weather advisory has been upgraded to a warning for the northern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to higher ice amounts expected to accumulate.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “While it’s already icy on some bridges and overpasses across N TX, the worst conditions will occur tonight and Thursday morning.” That northern portion of DFW is expected to have ice accumulation of up to 1/4 of an inch and sleet accumulation of up to 1/10 of an inch.

Meanwhile, the majority of DFW, as of Wednesday morning, is under a winter weather advisory as it is expected to have ice accumulation of up to 2/10 of an inch and sleet accumulation of up to 1/2 an inch. NWS Fort Worth adds that road conditions will worsen Wednesday night into Thursday.

As of Wednesday morning at around 7:30 a.m., NWS Fort Worth reported that the main part of the early morning wave of ice and sleet is exiting to the north. Light freezing drizzle is expected to continue for a couple of more hours in the morning. “Fortunately, very dry air at the surface is going to limit or even help to erode existing ice accumulations this morning.”

At around 11 a.m. NWS Fort Worth extended the Winter Weather Advisory further south and east. They also reiterate that road conditions will continue to deteriorate into Thursday, especially across the areas under the Winter Storm Warning.