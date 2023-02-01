DALLAS (KDAF) – The winter weather is here for another day in North Texas as ice is causing dangerous travel through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Simply put, the weather center is urging North Texans to stay home and avoid traveling as roads are packed with ice and slick across the region and will remain so into early Thursday.

“Travel should be avoided if possible now through early Thursday due to ice packed and slick roadways. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next couple of days, make sure to slow down, watch for ice/black ice, and to give yourself plenty of time for driving,” NWS Fort Worth said.

This winter storm is ongoing going and there may be threats of power outages on Wednesday; the public is urged to prepare for possible power interruptions, delay or plan alternate routes for travel, and be careful of slick spots when walking.

“An ice storm warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. This is for a half inch of additional ice accumulation Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions.

“A winter storm warning continues elsewhere in north and central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet leading to hazardous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, making sure you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather center also shared a list of how to prepare for power outages:

The weather center also shared a timeline of when conditions could improve for travel in the region.

“Travel conditions will continue to be hazardous into Wednesday night and Thursday with more sleet and freezing rain expected. Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing in Central Texas Wednesday night and Thursday morning across most of North Texas allowing for melting of ice. However, slushy roads will persist well after temperatures get above freezing,” NWS Fort Worth said.

“Freezing rain with additional ice amounts from a tenth and up to half an inch will increase the risk for power outages. This is especially true along/west of the I-35 corridor,” the weather center added.

