DALLAS(KDAF)—This morning, temperatures are in the 70s this morning with cloudy skies. Today there’s no sign of severe weather, but rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and tonight.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs rising into the 80s across much of the region. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across portions of North and Central Texas this afternoon. More thunderstorms will push out of the Texas Panhandle later tonight, but they should remain largely west of our area.