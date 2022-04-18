DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter weekend in North Texas has come and gone, while many were enjoying time with their families over this holiday weekend there was still tons of action across the area.

Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1

First things firsts, it was quite the weekend for sports in North Texas and unfortunately, it was kicked off with some not-so-good news. The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 against the Utah Jazz Saturday afternoon.

While it was a valiant effort by the Mavs without superstar Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic were too much to handle as the Jazz took Game 1, 99-93. Doncic is doubtful as Game 2 of the first round series is set to tip-off Monday night at 7:30.

Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Angels

Oof, more bad news for fans of North Texas sports… the Texas Rangers are off to a cold start to the MLB season and an Easter weekend that they’d love to forget. After beating the Angels on Thursday, they lost three straight from Friday-Sunday. Which brings their overall record to 2-7.

North Texas wins

Some good news from the sports world, Dallas’ own Jordan Speith added on to his young winning career on Easter Sunday by beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. Another North Texas native also notched a big win under their belt as Errol Spence Jr. beat Yordenis Ugas to win his third title belt on Saturday night.

Easter in North Texas

Lastly, and not sports-related, North Texas was able to take a breath and enjoy some time over the Easter weekend with family and friends. Whether it was getting together to watch sports, go out to brunch and enjoy some mimosas, or Easter egg hunts with the kids — fun was had midway through April. There are two more weekends in April before May arrives and school starts to wind down, be sure to fill it with all sorts of fun!