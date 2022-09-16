DALLAS (KDAF) — So, imagine really quick that the North Texas weather is speaking directly to the region, “I’ll be back, with second summer.”

So, no the North Texas weather isn’t the Terminator (thankfully) but the return of summer-like weather is in the mix, there’s no doubting that. For Friday, the region will see mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the low 90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions can be expected today across North and Central Texas. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with light southeast winds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may spread into our far southeast counties late this afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As mentioned, yes, the fall isn’t quite taking effect just yet as September is bringing some summer-like temperatures back into action. NWS Fort Worth puts it plainly, the summer heat continues!

“Summer heat will continue next week as high pressure develops and remains planted overhead for the next several days. Lows generally in the 70s and highs mainly in the middle and upper 90s can be expected. DFW will be close to its record high temperature of 99 for September 21st (set in 1956 and tied in 2005). Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioning if your have any outdoor activities planned,” the center reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

You can never be too safe when it comes to staying safe from the Texas heat, so, we’re making sure to share some heat safety reminders for outdoor activities from NWS Fort Worth:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas