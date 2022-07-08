DALLAS (KDAF) — Simply put, North Texas is going to be excessively hot over the weekend of July 8-10 and along with that heat, comes elevated fire danger.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says low humidity and hot temperatures will promote fire ignition and spread; so, they’re asking the public to be diligent and help prevent wildfires. “Low afternoon humidity and hot temperatures the next several days will promote fire ignition and spread. The streak of above normal temperatures has increased the fire weather threat as fuels continue to dry out and drought conditions expand.”

The center is asking the public to follow all local burn bans in effect and to take action to prevent wildfires. Please do not burn unnecessarily, toss lit cigarettes, or park/drive over tall grass. “Contact local law or fire departments if you smell smoke or see fire!”

NWS FORT WORTH

Lastly a quick look at the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect for most of North Texas, “A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect through 9 PM Sunday across North & Central Texas. Locations in the Excessive Heat Warning are expected to see dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 F & heat index values up to 112 F. Be diligent in practicing heat safety as the heat continues to intensify. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors!”

NWS FORT WORTH