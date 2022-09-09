DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas weekend weather will be seasonably warm as a cold front will move in Saturday night.

Expect it to be a warm weekend with highs in the low-90s and lows ranging in the 60s-to-low-70s Friday and Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

“Near seasonal temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s to low 70s are expected today and tomorrow. A cold front Saturday night should lower Sunday’s highs to the upper 80s. Skies will remain sunny through the weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center also shared a look at next weeks warming trend.

“As we begin a new work week, temperatures will range from the mid 80s to around 90 degrees with northerly winds in place. The pattern will be shifting by the middle of the week as warm temperatures return to the region. Highs will return to the lower to mid 90s throughout North and Central Texas with southerly winds,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, here’s a look at the extended weather forecast and what North Texans can expect in the next week or two.

“Via the CPC’s 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks, North and Central Texas have a higher probability for above-normal temperatures and below- normal precipitation for mid September (the 13th through the 21st). Normal high temperature values for our two official climate sites (DFW and Waco) range in the mid 80s to low 90s, while low temperature values range in the mid 60s to around 70.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas