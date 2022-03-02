DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday is set to be a warm one for North Texas as temperatures are going to be around 10-15 degrees higher than normal for early March. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s and the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “Cirrus clouds will continue to stream in from the west, with more cloud cover expected across Central Texas than North Texas. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth says the work week will have a quiet and warm end to it, but this weekend will be humid and breezy with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the mix. The highest chances will be Sunday afternoon; especially for areas east of I-35. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the high 70s and even low 80s before a cooldown on Monday.

“It will be warm, humid, and breezy with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning this weekend. The main chances for thunderstorms will be on Sunday in North Texas, and a few strong storms are possible,” the center said.