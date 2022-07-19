DALLAS (KDAF) — The heat is set to continue in North Texas throughout the week and weekend; Thursday will see the heat continue but with a slight chance of storms, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says you can expect on Thursday, “A weak frontal boundary will help kick off a few isolated storms on Thursday for areas generally along and north of the I-20 corridor.”

A few storms could contain frequent lightning and strong wind gusts. Other than that, it will be hot and muggy with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 104 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth

As the weekend arrives, the heat stays and you can expect it to be hot and humid. “Hot and humid conditions can be expected Friday through the weekend with high temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to 104. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 MPH, with rain chances remaining slim to nonexistent at this time.”

NWS Fort Worth