DALLAS (KDAF) — After a quick break from the excessive heat as this work week ends, more hot weather is expected over the North Texas weekend and the start of the work week.

As Saturday makes its way to the forefront, rain chances will end as a ridge of high pressure regains strength overhead, NWS Fort Worth says. You should expect a whole lot of sun, triple-digit temperatures and winds from the south ranging from 10-20 mph.

All of those factors will also create elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon over the weekend and through the middle of the work week. The center reminds the public to keep hydrated and be sure to take frequent breaks from the sun, find some shade and some air conditioning.

