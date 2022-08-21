DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms are making their way into the North Texas region on Sunday and will stick around until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. They shared an outlook of the flooding threat and timing on its webpage:

“The flooding and heavy rain threat will be confined to areas along and north of I-20 throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. During the overnight hours into Monday, a system will move in from the west and allow the flooding and heavy rain threat to cover almost all of North and Central Texas. Over the course of Monday afternoon through Tuesday, the flooding and heavy rain threat will shift south and east into portions of East and Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center also says that a Flood Watch is in effect in the region as rainfall amounts are expected to reach 2-5 inches with isolated areas seeing 8-plus inches possibly. Here’s what you need to know about the potential for flooding in North Texas:

“A Flood Watch is in effect along and north of I-20 through 12 PM on Monday. A second Flood Watch is in effect for our counties south of I-20 beginning 7 AM Monday through 7 PM Monday evening. The heaviest rain and greatest flood risk will occur Sunday night through Monday. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated amounts of 8+ inches are possible. Everyone in the watch area should plan on plenty of extra time to travel, especially on Monday morning as the commute will be disrupted. Know your alternate routes should your normal roads be flooded, and never drive through flooded roads or barricades. If you’re in a location that has flooded in the past, monitor the weather and be prepared to move to higher ground.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center also shared an outlook of all the potential heavy rainfall the region will see early in the week.

“The flood risk early this week is significant across the red shaded area of North Texas with less potential farther south into Central Texas. In this weather pattern, the rain totals are going to vary widely from location to location. Most areas will get 2-5 inches but slow-moving storm clusters may dump 8+ inches in isolated areas over North and Central Texas during Sunday and/or Monday. It will be in those areas where flash flooding will be a serious concern. Thankfully, most locations will not see anywhere near that much rain, and just about everyone should see at least an inch of much-needed rain.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas