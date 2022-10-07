DALLAS (KDAF) — We know the Halloween season just started; however, North Texans are already preparing for the holiday season.

One of North Texas’ favorite holiday past times is making a comeback. Holiday Tea at the Adolphus Hotel is coming back to The French Room from Nov. 2 to Jan. 8.

This holiday tradition allows guests to the time-honored afternoon tradition of tea time but with a holiday twist. Officials say the event features two courses, two teas, and a glass of champagne (or sparkling wine for the younger guests).

Holiday Tea is $75 plus tax and gratuity for adults and $35 plus tax and gratuity for children under 12. Discounted day valet parking at The Adolphus is included.

For more information, including menu options, click here.