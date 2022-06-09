DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is expected to experience what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is calling, “oppressive heat,” on Friday with temps reaching into triple-digits across the region and heat indexes as high as 107-degrees in the afternoon.

The center says, “Very hot and muggy conditions are expected on Friday. Widespread 100+ degree temperatures are expected with heat index values reaching or exceeding 105 degrees across much of the area.”

NWS Fort Worth is urging the public to limit outdoor activities as much as possible and to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

So, why is it getting so hot in North Texas? NWS Fort Worth shared a graphic explaining the answer to that very question. In short, the continued heat is thanks to a persistent upper ridge which is lingering near the region into next week.

“Heat will continue to build across North Texas through the weekend thanks to a persistent upper ridge which will remain near the region into next week. Very warm air above the surface will also be in place. This warm air mixes and warms during the afternoon and will contribute to near record heat over the weekend.”

NWS FORT WORTH

Remember, “Proper heat safety will be key to preventing heat related illnesses this summer. Wear lightweight or light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, take break in the shade or A/C and never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat!”