DALLAS(KDAF)—Make sure to bring your umbrella, there is a strong chance for rain today and tonight in North Texas. There is a chance for heavy rain but no severe weather. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs today will be in the 80s with lows tonight in the 60s”.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Rain chances will diminish through the week with a gradual warming trend into the upcoming weekend.