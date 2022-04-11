DALLAS (KDAF) — Following Monday’s low chances for storms Tuesday and Wednesday could see scattered to numerous thunderstorms with some elevating to severe according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Highs on Tuesday will sit around the 80s with few areas reaching into the low 90s. Wednesday will see temps range from the upper 70s to upper 80s throughout the region.

NWS Fort Worth says potential hazards with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes in North/Central Texas. “Tuesday through Wednesday will be unsettled across North and Central Texas with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.”

As a cold front moves through the area on Wednesday the chances of storms will subside from west to east.

NWS Fort Worth tweeted, “There’s a low chance of severe storms late this afternoon, but Tuesday afternoon and evening is our primary window of concern. Large hail is the main threat. Another round of storms possible Wed morning too along a front.”

NWS Fort Worth