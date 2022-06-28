DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texans will see seasonable temperatures and a chance of storms on Tuesday as June is slowly but surely coming to an end.

Seasonable temperatures, mainly in the low 90s will be expected across the region on Tuesday as a stalling frontal boundary is happening across Central Texas. “Highs will range from the mid and upper 80s along the Red River to the mid 90s across the far southern zones,” the center said.

There is a chance for storms mainly west of the I-35 corridor. “Severe weather appears unlikely, but a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain.”