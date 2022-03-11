DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans should expect a very cold Friday night and Saturday morning — but what will follow the cold? You guessed it, the temperature roller coaster continues.

After the cold winter-like weather, a quick warm up will take place in the area through the extended forecast according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. “We’ll have a taste of spring as temperatures climb into the 70s on Monday and 80s by next Wednesday!”

Saturday will see afternoon highs in the 50s after the cold start to the morning and Sunday will start the warming trend for North Texas. Monday, the area could see highs into the 70s which will continue to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday for some spring-like weather.

“After a cold beginning to the weekend, a quick warm up is expected through the extended forecast. Afternoon highs in the 50s on Saturday will reach into the 70s by Monday. Windy conditions are expected to occur for a few afternoons. Warm temperatures, strong winds, and, dried fuels will allow for elevated fire weather conditions Sunday and Monday afternoons,” NWS Fort Worth reports.