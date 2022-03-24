DALLAS (KDAF) — Even though North Texas is set up to see a calm warm weekend, precautions should be taken as elevated to near critical fire weather conditions will be present.

NWS Fort Worth says no rain is in the forecast for the North Texas weekend and into early next week, which means the fire threat will be increasing along with rising temperatures. “With no rain in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, the fire weather threat will be increasing along with expected high temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s by Monday with breezy south/southwesterly winds in place. This will lead to a potential for fire starts and rapid spread, especially on Sunday.”

Friday will be warm with daytime highs reaching into the high 70s with east/southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. Saturday and Sunday the temps continue to rise and with that rise, an elevated fire weather threat in the west.

“Temperatures will be rising this weekend, and this will mean an increasing threat for fire starts and spread, especially on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s, with a few 90s in far western portions of North and Central Texas.”

Be weather aware, prepared and ready to act if necessary:

Check local burn bans/fire danger

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast

Contact law/fire department if you smell smoke or see fire

Do not toss lit cigarettes on the ground

Do not drag tow chains on the ground

Do not park/drive over tall grass

Do not leave a campfire unattended

Do not burn unnecessarily