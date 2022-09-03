DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic was the movie theater industry, with some theaters being forced to close temporarily and, unfortunately, some closing permanently.

To show support for movie theaters and the people who love watching movies, major theater chains across the nation have all agreed to make Saturday, Sept. 3 National Cinema Day, with $3 movie tickets, no matter the movie, time or format.

That’s right, you can watch your favorite blockbuster in IMAX for just $3.

If you’re in North Texas and you want to get in on this deal of the century, here are some theaters participating in Cinema Day.