DALLAS(KDAF)—National weather service in Fort Worth offers tips to protect yourself from the heat as temperatures rise. Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees this week in North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM Wednesday. The westernmost counties will experience the highest temperatures (105-110) while the central and east counties will experience the highest heat indices (generally 110-115). Remember to take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building and stay hydrated if planning any outdoor activities. Also, keep your pets indoors if possible, and do not walk them on hot pavement”.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until Thursday; however, an Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire this afternoon at 8 pm.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8 PM, but a Heat Advisory will continue for a good portion of the region into Thursday. Triple-digit high temperatures can be expected, and heat indices will climb into the 105 to 110-degree range within the advisory area Thursday afternoon.

Beginning next week, North Texas will experience more high temperatures and rain.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The heat will gradually ease as we head into the latter part of the upcoming weekend and into next week. The strong upper ridge currently overhead will shift eastward and weaken. As it does, temperatures will fall back down closer to seasonal normals for this time of year. In addition, scattered afternoon showers and storms will return by Monday and continue through the week”.

During the days of increased heat, drink water and stay indoors if you can.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With this persisting heat, practice heat safety wherever you are! Know the signs of heat illness, and check on the more vulnerable populations. Drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors during the day’s heat, and look before you lock”!