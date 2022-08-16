Pouring hot tea into white ceramic tea cup the time of tea break.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas tea shop is now serving a delicious option that will help support Ukrainian efforts.

The Cultured Cup in Farmer’s Branch is now selling Ukraine Uni-Tea, a mix of China and India black teas, dried apricot pieces, marigold and cornflower petals, flavoring, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, black pepper and licorice root.

Officials from The Cultured Cup say that all of the sales from this tea will support the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, providing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

“The blend contains spices and fruits commonly used in Ukrainian recipes. Sláva Ukrayíni (Glory to Ukraine)!” as their website states. Ukraine Uni-Tea is available for purchase online.