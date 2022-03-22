DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday afternoon and evening for North Texas was filled with storms that left some damage behind as it left the area. Now, on Tuesday the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says storm surveys have begun.

“Preliminary storm surveys begin today for many locations across North and Central Texas. Did you receive damage at an area not listed on the map? Please let us know! Your reports even after the fact are a big help when it comes to our verification, historical records, and weather research. You can email reports to our webmaster at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov,” the center said.

There have been several reports of damage across the area from the storms on March 21. Survey crews from NWS Fort Worth are out assessing the damage and will be doing so over the next few days. They ask for patience as they gather information, and say it will be released as soon as they’re able to.