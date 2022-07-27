DALLAS (KDAF) — In popular culture, skateboarding is synonymous with California. You’ve seen the iconic movie shots of skateboarders draped in sunlight amidst a summer beach backdrop.

But did you know that the Lone Star State has a vibrant skate community and is home to some insanely talented skaters?

Meet Justino Rodriguez, a 28-year-old skateboarder that hails from the land of North Texas. After more than 18 years of skating, Rodriguez has done the hard work to earn himself the title of professional, riding for Incite Skateshop in Lewisville.

“They actually pitched the idea to me. It was kind of unusual. Usually, they surprise you with it, but they just went ahead and asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to go pro?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I want to work for it,'” Rodriguez said.

Justino Rodriguez talks skating, teaching lessons. Photo courtesy Marissa Salinas

And that’s exactly what he did. Working hard to build up his reel, earning the title of professional in May. On top of his new title, Rodriguez has also earned himself other affiliations, including:

If you want to learn from the pro himself, now you have a chance. Rodriguez says he is officially giving skating lessons; an opportunity he was excited to be a part of.

“I’ve seen [instructors] make things relatable, especially to younger crowds. So I think it’s really cool that I get to be somebody that’s helping people see [skating] in a different way,” Rodriguez said.

To see more of Justino’s insane skating, make sure to follow him on Instagram @higuyhoost.

More Q&A with Justino Rodriguez

How did you get into skateboarding?

“My parents split up when I was 11. I had moved in with my mom in some apartments and, funny story, the neighbors that moved right above us had three kids that skated. And, I just started hanging out with them every single day and never stopped.”

How did you get involved with Incite Skateshop?

“I actually knew the owners. Before their current location, they opened up in Farmer’s Branch. I was riding for them back then. They, unfortunately, went down under and I was just kind of free-roaming around. The owners then asked me, ‘If we open up a second location, would you ride for us?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.'”

What does skateboarding mean to you?

“It means fun; just good ol’ fun. No matter how serious it can get or how stressful it can get, it’s honestly nothing but pure fun for me and that’s why I’ve stuck with it for so long.”