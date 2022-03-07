DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas gardeners might want to keep the tools and seeds up for a little bit longer according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Due to warm temperatures, the temptation to get the green thumb going is high but don’t let the spring fever fool you. The center says a widespread freeze could take place March 11-12 as an unusual cold front will make its way through the U.S.

In a tweet, the center said, “With warm temperatures in the forecast through this weekend it’s easy to get spring fever. For those eager North Texas gardeners, know that confidence is high in a widespread freeze March 11-12 as an unusually strong cold front tracks through the country.”

NWS Fort Worth