DALLAS (KDAF) — An animal shelter in Carrollton is looking to help pet owners in South Dallas and rural parts of Texas get affordable access to veterinary services.

Operation Kindness has launched a new Community Initiative program to help pet owners in ‘veterinary deserts’. Officials say ‘veterinary deserts’ leave pet owners without access to veterinary services due to a lack of community clinics, high costs of services and an inability to be transported outside of their immediate area.

Through this program Operation Kindness will enhance its partnership with Spay Neuter Network to send out its mobile clinic to these high-priority areas without access to veterinary care.

“I’m very proud of the high-quality veterinary services we provide to the animals in our care. Now, this new program will allow us to take services to people in the community – meeting them where they are. Our goal is to assist 8,000 additional pets per year through community initiatives,” Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness, said in a news release.

Events through this program will be reflected on the shelter’s online calendar.