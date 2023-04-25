DALLAS(KDAF)—North Texas had cooler temperatures this morning but temperatures will increase into the afternoon. There is also a chance of serve thunderstorms starting in the afternoon that will bring large hail and flooding. Right now, tornadoes are low risk, but they’re possible.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered strong or severe thunderstorms are possible late today into tonight. A first round of storms is possible across Central Texas this evening with mainly a threat for large hail. Additional storms may spread into North Texas later tonight into early Wednesday morning which would have threats for both hail and strong wind gusts. There is a low tornado threat as well”.

There will be a Severe thunderstorm Wednesday, with a cold front coming in. We can also experience large hail, strong winds, and tornado.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Strong to severe storms will again be possible on Wednesday along and ahead of an incoming cold front. Large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two will all be possible. Make sure to check back for new forecast updates and to stay weather aware this week”.

The weekend forecast looks not as bright, we might also see more rain moving through North Texas. Friday will have high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “For your extended outlook, expect another chance for showers and storms on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Check back for more details as they become available this week. Friday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast, with highs in the 70s and 80s, with Thursday and the weekend observing highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next month, we are looking at normal heat temperatures for May, around the low 80’s and mid-60s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “As we get closer to the end of April, here is what North and Central Texas can expect for May. The CPC’s May Outlook shows a higher probability for above-normal temperatures and an equal chance for above/below precipitation. Make sure to check back frequently for more location-specific details as they become available throughout the month of May!