DALLAS(KDAF)—There is a slight chance of rain this morning, rain isn’t going to be heavy but chances could increase. On Thursday, a Severe Thunderstorm threat is completely over North and Central Texas, which will bring large hail, strong winds, and possibly one or two tornadoes.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered strong to severe storms will develop Thursday as a slow-moving cold front enters North and Central Texas. The greatest threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two can also not be ruled out. Heavy rainfall may lead to a localized flooding threat. Storm chances come to an end early Friday”.

The morning did experience some rain but nothing severe. If a storm does form, hail and winds have a higher chance of coming. The temperatures are going to be in the high 70s and 80s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “There is a low chance (10%) for an isolated strong or severe storm to develop across western North Texas late this afternoon. If any storm can form, it would be capable of becoming strong or severe with a hail and wind threat. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and isolated showers in the morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s”.

The weekend will have cooler weather with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Sunday has a low chance of some rain, which could lead into next week.

