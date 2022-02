DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas SC has released its 2022 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule which is set to begin on Saturday, March 26 against Minnesota United FC 2 at Choctaw Stadium.

On the schedule for North Texas SC is 24 matches for regular season play and will end with an away game against the Houston Dynamo 2 at AVEVA Stadium on Sept. 18.

For tickets and more information, you can click here, and here if interested for season tickets.

North Texas SC