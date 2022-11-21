DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don’t really have to cook on Thanksgiving.

Some things are better left to the professionals and there’s no point in subjecting people to food that you normally don’t cook, nor know how to cook well.

So, this year we say “Why not dine out for Thanksgiving?”

For those who want to eat out this Thanksgiving, here are some restaurants in North Texas that will be open on Thanksgiving according to OpenTable:

Kona Grill – Dallas

Sadelle’s Highland Park

Seasons 52 – Northpark

SER Steak + Spirits

Oceanaire Seafood Room – Dallas

Ziziki’s – Travis Walk

Texas de Brazil – Dallas

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Asador

Momo’s Past Dallas

Buca di Beppo – Park Lane

Duston’s Steakhouse – Harry Hines

Wok Star

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Uptown

The Capital Grille

Fogo De Chao – Dallas – Uptown

STK – Dallas

Benihana

For more suggestions visit OpenTable.