DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don’t really have to cook on Thanksgiving.
Some things are better left to the professionals and there’s no point in subjecting people to food that you normally don’t cook, nor know how to cook well.
So, this year we say “Why not dine out for Thanksgiving?”
For those who want to eat out this Thanksgiving, here are some restaurants in North Texas that will be open on Thanksgiving according to OpenTable:
- Kona Grill – Dallas
- Sadelle’s Highland Park
- Seasons 52 – Northpark
- SER Steak + Spirits
- Oceanaire Seafood Room – Dallas
- Ziziki’s – Travis Walk
- Texas de Brazil – Dallas
- Commons Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas
- Asador
- Momo’s Past Dallas
- Buca di Beppo – Park Lane
- Duston’s Steakhouse – Harry Hines
- Wok Star
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Uptown
- The Capital Grille
- Fogo De Chao – Dallas – Uptown
- STK – Dallas
- Benihana
For more suggestions visit OpenTable.