DALLAS (KDAF) — Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.

North Texas is filled with some of the most delicious and great-for-dates restaurants in all the land; that rings true to OpenTable and Bumble’s research of the 100 best restaurants for a date in America.

“After countless messages, you’re finally taking the next step: meeting IRL. That’s stressful enough, so don’t sweat the restaurant choice. Find everything from grand special occasion spaces to cozy neighborhood restaurants on this list of spots that diners always rate highly for date night,” the two said.

These are the five restaurants that made this illustrious list in North Texas:

Reata – Downtown Fort Worth Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – North Dallas Bob’s Steak & Chop House – Grapevine Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine

For more of this list and OpenTable & Bumble’s findings, click here.