DALLAS (KDAF) — After a massive recall of three baby formula brands and a supply chain issue, there is a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

With families either not being able to find any or not being able to afford the skyrocketing prices, a North Texas business is stepping up to help out the community.

Our Place Restaurant in Mansfield is giving out baby formula for free to families who need it. Families needing formula should follow the business’ Facebook page, as the restaurant updates it frequently to let families know if they receive any stock.

Formula, in one-can quantities, is given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Restaurant officials say to ask for a manager or Benji upon arrival. They are located at 915 W Debbie Ln. Click here to find their Facebook page.