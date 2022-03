DALLAS (KDAF) — If you recently won $1 million off of a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, could we borrow $5? The Texas Lottery reports a Carrollton resident has recently claimed a top prize of $1M from the scratch game, $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

That big seven-figure winning scratch ticket was purchased at a Tom Thumb store on Josey Lane in Carrollton. The claimant of the big win decided to remain anonymous.

For the scratch game, this was the third of four top prizes available to be claimed.