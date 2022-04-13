GARLAND (KDAF) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, nope it’s another North Texas resident claiming a huge lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of the North Texas city of Garland has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the April 4 drawing. That big winning ticket was purchased at Ricky Rockets Garland Inc. on Jupiter Road.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous after winning the second-tier Powerball prize by matching all five of the white balls drawn and not the red Powerball number.

“Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the

jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field

of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.”