DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is on top of everyone’s mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has become $3 million richer after claiming their second-tier Mega Millions prize, “A Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022.”

The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc. on U.S. Highway 377 in the city of Whitesboro; the big winner decided to remain anonymous. It was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the early November drawing but not the Mega Ball number.

“Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball,” the lottery said.