They aren’t the only ones winning around North Texas though. The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has claimed a $1 million win from a scratch ticket, “A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X.”

The Terrell resident purchased this massive-winning ticket at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. They decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.”