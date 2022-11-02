DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be a lottery win worth $1 billion, but seven figures are nothing to bat your eyes at, especially for a North Texas lottery player.

The Texas Lottery reports a Richardson resident has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the October 4 drawing. The player purchased the ticket at Tom Thumb on Custer Parkway in Richardson; they’ve elected to remain anonymous.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (18-23-35-45-54), but not the red Powerball number (16),” the lottery said.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night with a jackpot of $1.2 billion which has a cash value of $596.7 million.