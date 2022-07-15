View of the Dallas skyline on July 21, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the North Central Texas Region has hit a new milestone.

According to the 2022 population estimates from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the region’s population has reached 8 million people.

This comes after the region gained more than 157,000 people in 2021. 21 cities in the region grew by 10% or more in the last year with Fort Worth leading the region in growth.

Fort Worth added 22,710 people last year

Lewisville added 19,000 people last year

Dallas added 17,000 people last year

On a by-county basis, Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant Counties all added more than 23,000 people last year, each. For more information, click here.