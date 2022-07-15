DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the North Central Texas Region has hit a new milestone.
According to the 2022 population estimates from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the region’s population has reached 8 million people.
This comes after the region gained more than 157,000 people in 2021. 21 cities in the region grew by 10% or more in the last year with Fort Worth leading the region in growth.
- Fort Worth added 22,710 people last year
- Lewisville added 19,000 people last year
- Dallas added 17,000 people last year
On a by-county basis, Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant Counties all added more than 23,000 people last year, each. For more information, click here.