DALLAS (KDAF) — In its largest cast ever, North Texas Performing Arts will perform its 13th annual production of Scrooge, the Musical.

The company will feature over 130 adult and youth actors in this year’s production. The play will be directed by the sixth time by NTPA Vice President and eight-year Scrooge Veteran Mike Mazur.

Darrell Rodenbaugh as Scrooge | Credit: AKA Photography

“Most rewarding to me is when audience members tell us that they come back to see Scrooge year-after-year to get them into the Christmas Spirit,” Mazur said. “Each year we keep the show new, fresh, bigger and better than the year before.”

NTPA will be offering two “Gift to the Community” performances, providing tickets for those two shows as a free “Christmas Gift” to veterans and underprivileged families. For more information on showtimes and tickets, visit here.