DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t know his name just yet, you’re sure about to learn and love it after watching not only his incredible America’s Got Talent finale performance but maybe him winning the whole show.

Enter in Mansfield-born Drake Milligan. The country artist has taken America and country music lovers by storm on AGT and with the hit songs he’s released while on the show. Better yet, Milligan is set to release his debut album titled Dallas/Fort Worth after the finale at 11 CT on Wednesday.

The young country music star says, “Tonight’s the night, y’all. The @AGT Finale starts at 9/8c on NBC, then my debut album Dallas/Fort Worth comes out at midnight/11c. Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

His album will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Store, and Pandora. Milligan will grace the stage of Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on September 23 after making several stops in California and one in Mississippi. Tickets seem to still be available for his stop in Fort Worth.

In his final performance on America’s Got Talent stage, he performed his hit song ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’. He was one of the top 11 acts performing for all the glory on AGT for a chance to win $1 million.