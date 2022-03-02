DALLAS (KDAF) — The Country to Country Festival lineup has been announced and if you’re from North Texas you may recognize one of the performers announced.

Singer Erin Kinsey, who grew up in Rockwall, will be performing at the festival with some of the biggest names in country music such as Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Brett Young and more.

Kinsey got a shoutout from the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office on Twitter, saying “Congratulations @ErinKinseyTX! This local talent is one to watch #dallascreates#dallascreatesmusic“

Get your tickets by clicking here.