DALLAS (KDAF) — Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America’s Got Talent.

North Texas’ Drake Milligan is seeing his dreams come true in real-time not only on America’s Got Talent which is the nation’s biggest talent show televised on NBC, but also on iTunes Top 100 Country Songs. The singer-songwriter and actor has found himself in the show’s finals after an amazing semifinal performance this week.

Milligan tweeted, “I am absolutely blown away by all the love and support from you guys on @AGT last night! Y’all just brought #KissGoodbyeAllNight to the top of the @iTunes country chart! See you guys tonight for the results show!”

Born in DFW, Milligan is becoming a country music star in front of our very eyes and is even releasing his debut album this fall, fittingly called, Dallas/Fort Worth. He’s not stopping there, over the weekend he’ll be performing in Royse City at Southern Junction and in Katy at Mo’s Place on August 13.

He won’t be gone long though as he’s also set to perform at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and then in San Antonio the day after on Sep. 23-24.

“We did it, guys! We made it to the @AGT finals. This was fan voted, so we truly couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to every single one of you that voted or cranked up #KissGoodbyeAllNight after the show last night! Love y’all. #AGT,” the singer tweeted Wednesday night.

He got high praise from talent-finding extraordinaire and AGT judge, Simon Cowell, “It’s quite amazing to get your song to number 1 during @AGT and then come back and carry on the competition. You have my absolute respect @DrakeMilligan.”

Drake Milligan’s upcoming album

“It’s been a long time comin’! My debut album Dallas/Fort Worth will be available on September 15th! I am so proud of all 14 songs on this record and I can’t wait to share it with y’all. You can go ahead pre-save/pre-add it right now: https://bit.ly/3Qv5Jf1,” he tweeted on Aug. 8.