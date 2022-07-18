hand woman opening faucet or water tap and close for save water energy protect shortage. environment day concept.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Residents in parts of North Texas are being asked to conserve water until Wednesday, July 20, after an area water treatment plant had to cease production unexpectedly.

The North Texas Municipal Water District announced on July 16 that the Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex is undergoing critical maintenance as peak water demands have impacted the plant’s ability to efficiently process water.

“This call to action is due to water production quantity, and not water quality – the water is safe to drink and use,” as stated in the district’s news release.

The district supplies water to communities across Collin Rockwall, North Dallas and Kaufman counties. Parts of some adjacent counties are also served by the district as well.

For the full news release, click here.