DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to flip out over the pancake art Content Creator Ryan Lewin comes up with!

From his humble beginnings in the kitchen to his impressive following on social media, the North Texan has made a name for himself as a master of pancake art.

Content Creator/Pancake Artist, Ryan Lewin

Using only pancake batter, food coloring, and his imagination, he creates stunning designs that range from intricate portraits to even optical illusion 3D pancake art!

His creativity knows no bounds, as he’s even created everything from classic Nickelodeon characters to some of your favorite athletes.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Lewin’s pancake art is how quickly he creates it. He works with incredible speed and precision, capturing intricate details in just a flip of his spatula.

Ryan’s videos are just as entertaining as they are impressive, showcasing his fun personality and impressive pancake-making skills.

Through his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Ryan shares his process and finished pieces with a rapidly growing audience.

So, grab a stack of your favorite pancakes and check out @flippinartdude for more impressive pancake art pieces.