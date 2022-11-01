The Crowd Pleaser, one of the new Family Feast options at Main Event’s Family Kitchen

DALLAS (KDAF) — This may make Main Event your next stop for a good family outing.

Coppell entertainment center Main Event has unveiled its newest restaurant concept “Family Kitchen” with almost 50 new menu items.

“We’re excited for our guests to experience our new menu offerings, which have been seasoned with salt, pepper and love, and added playfulness that customers experience throughout the rest of the Main Event center,” Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of Culinary Innovation at Main Event Entertainment, said in a news release.

Some of the unique items include:

The Triple Lava Burger made from three hand-smashed patties topped with American cheese, then smothered in cheese sauce and finished with caramelized onions

The PBB&J Burger, an unexpectedly delicious combination of peanut butter, blueberry jam, American cheese & crispy bacon on two hand-smashed burger patties

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a hand-breaded, 24-hour buttermilk brined sandwich that creates an explosive flavor with a perfect crispy texture

The MEga Pan Pepperoni Pizza, a game-changer with five-cheese blend topped with giant pepperoni, tomato sauce, garlic butter with crispy pan crust made from house-made dough

The Mini Mason Jar Cheesecakes, which come in 3 decadent flavors like OREO, Caramel Apple and Chocolate Hazelnut, that are the perfect sized sweet ending to every meal

