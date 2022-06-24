DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision, allowing states to decide on whether they want to ban abortion.

In North Texas, representatives are giving their thoughts on this ruling. Here are their responses:

Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson – TX District 30

“This is a moment of reckoning for reproductive rights – for human rights – in America. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. 4 in 5 American support upholding legal abortion. Today’s decision will immediately endanger the lives of millions across the country who can no longer make their own health care choices. People will still need and get abortions—and it’s on us to protect and support them, as well as those who are providing them care. Empty promises to take action now have real consequences. Congress must meet the urgency of the moment and act now,” Rep. Johnson said on Twitter.

Representative Pat Fallon – TX District 4

“Today marks a huge win for life and an even bigger win for the United States of America. During my time in public office, I have committed myself to always fight for the sanctity of life. Earlier today, we received incredible news out of the Supreme Court in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. At the end of the day – unborn children are no less alive than you and me, for precious life begins at conception. It doesn’t stop here; we must continue our fight to protect life,” Rep. Fallon said.

Representative Marc Veasey – TX District 33

“Today, we saw our nation’s highest court overturn an essential right that has been enshrined into the law of the land for almost 50 years. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is absolutely dangerous and destructive to the right to essential health care, the right to privacy, and our freedom to make our own decisions. Make no mistake–today’s decision paves the way for the Republican-led Supreme Court to overturn many of the rights and freedoms that we have held dear.

“It’s a heavy day for families, for women, and for the people we know who have had to make a difficult health care decision in my home state of Texas and beyond. However, we must turn our pain into action. This is just the beginning–we must keep fighting to preserve our essential freedoms at the ballot box in November. As a member of Congress, I will never stop fighting to preserve access to essential health care and the right to personal freedom. I urge my Republican colleagues to put partisan politics aside and join us in protecting American families”, Rep. Veasey said.

Representative Colin Alred – TX District 32

“This is a radical, dangerous, and deeply unpopular decision by a radical, activist, and out of touch court. In choosing to rip away 50 years of rights for women, this court has also laid the groundwork to rip away many other rights.

The United States now joins a vanishingly small list of countries where the right to an abortion is not protected, a list that also coincides with dramatic democratic backsliding.

Just like when abortion was illegal, before, abortion won’t end, it will just become dangerous and cost women their lives. This ruling joins the list of the worst decisions in the court’s long history. The rel world impacts will be devastating and will take us back decades.

The burden to protect women’s rights now falls to the Congress and our state legislatures. We can and should do that, but we must also recognize that we will need to organize and activate the millions of Americans who don’t want to see us go backwards any further.

My hope is that today is remembered in future history books not for this disgraceful ruling, but for the brave folks who stood up in its wake to fight for a more perfect union and the change they brought about. I will be fighting alongside them,” Rep. Allred said.

Representative Beth Van Duyne – TX District 24

“It has been the goal of our party to send this decision back to the states where it belongs, and I look forward to a rightful return to federalism, a constitutionally loyal Supreme Court, and am grateful for every life saved as a result,” Rep Van Duyne said.

Representative Kay Granger – TX District 12

“Today’s decision is a win for the lives of unborn children. For decades, millions of innocent lives have been lost to abortion, and now, millions will be saved. I commend the Supreme Court’s historic ruling to return the decision to states.

As the Lead Republican on the Appropriations Committee, I have fought to protect the most vulnerable and look forward to continuing our efforts on the federal level to support life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all – including unborn children,” Rep. Granger said.

Representative Roger Williams – TX District 25

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a historic victory for life & the Constitution. I am thankful to all those who never gave up this charge. It is our Constitutional duty to defend all life, born & unborn, and I hold my unwavering belief that every child is a precious gift from God,” Rep. Williams said on Twitter.

Representative Lance Gooden – TX District 5

In a series of tweets Rep. Gooden said the following:

“In 1982, Joe Biden voted in favor of letting states overturn Roe v. Wade. The Biden Administration doesn’t want you to know this.”

“The word abortion appears 0 times in the Constitution.”